OSP catches juvenile doing 108 MPH in Northeast Ohio
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -To put out a warning for young drivers today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) tweeted out a picture of a juvenile pulled over for doing 108 miles-per-hour in a 55 zone.
According to the tweet, the incident happened Monday on State Route 3 in Wayne County.
We have requested the body and dashcam video from the OSP, and the exact age of the juvenile.
