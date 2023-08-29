2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

OSP catches juvenile doing 108 MPH in Northeast Ohio

A juvenile driver was busted Monday in Wayne County for doing 108 miles-per-hour in a 55 Zone.
A juvenile driver was busted Monday in Wayne County for doing 108 miles-per-hour in a 55 Zone.(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol/Twitter)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -To put out a warning for young drivers today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) tweeted out a picture of a juvenile pulled over for doing 108 miles-per-hour in a 55 zone.

According to the tweet, the incident happened Monday on State Route 3 in Wayne County.

We have requested the body and dashcam video from the OSP, and the exact age of the juvenile.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Akron police still investigating despite on arrest so far
Summit County Medical Examiner releases cause of death of Akron teen found in alley
Cameron Caldwell
Trial begins for man accused in deadly 2015 Cleveland carjacking
Glastics Corporation fire
South Euclid company evacuated after machine caught fire
Ricky Powell
Driver arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Lorain County