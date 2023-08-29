OSP catches juvenile doing 108 MPH in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -To put out a warning for young drivers today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) tweeted out a picture of a juvenile pulled over for doing 108 miles-per-hour in a 55 zone.

Yesterday, an @OSHP trooper from the Wooster Post stopped this juvenile driver for going 108 mph in a 55 mph zone on SR-3 in Wayne County...nearly double the speed limit! 👀The leading cause of fatal at-fault, youthful driver crashes is unsafe speed. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/2E6UKJ50oS — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) August 29, 2023

According to the tweet, the incident happened Monday on State Route 3 in Wayne County.

We have requested the body and dashcam video from the OSP, and the exact age of the juvenile.

