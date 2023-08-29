2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Task Force 1 leaves for Florida to get ready for Hurricane Idalia

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Ohio Task Force 1 left for Florida Tuesday morning Dayton in preparation of Hurricane Idalia.

The team, made up of 47 specially trained personnel and two canines, brought with them 60 tons of equipment.

They left around 4:45 a.m. from Dayton.

Idalia strengthens to a hurricane; dangerous storm surges forecast for Florida’s Gulf Coast

Their team leader, Jim O’Connor, said they will be staging ahead of the storm and will be prepared to assist as necessary.

Ohio Task Force 1 left for Florida on Aug. 29, 2023
Ohio Task Force 1 left for Florida on Aug. 29, 2023((Source: Ohio Task Force 1))

As of Tuesday morning, the center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

