Ohio Task Force 1 leaves for Florida to get ready for Hurricane Idalia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Ohio Task Force 1 left for Florida Tuesday morning Dayton in preparation of Hurricane Idalia.

The team, made up of 47 specially trained personnel and two canines, brought with them 60 tons of equipment.

They left around 4:45 a.m. from Dayton.

Their team leader, Jim O’Connor, said they will be staging ahead of the storm and will be prepared to assist as necessary.

Ohio Task Force 1 left for Florida on Aug. 29, 2023 ((Source: Ohio Task Force 1))

As of Tuesday morning, the center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

