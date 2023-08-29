NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - While it’s not the first shipping container home to come to Northeast Ohio, Century 21 Homestar in Solon says this under construction home is certainly one-of-a-kind.

The home, located in the 4800 block of E. 48th Street in Garfield Heights, will be priced in the lower $200s, budgeting it as an “affordable home.”

One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio (Source: Century 21 Homestar)

The center portion of the home is made of a traditional frame, while the remainder of the house includes two shipping containers.

At just over 1200 square feet, the home features three bedrooms and two full baths, a two-car garage, vaulted ceilings in the main living area, a blend of modern farmhouse and industrial/residential style.

Century 21 Homestar said this style of home serves not only those looking for affordable housing, but also those looking for ranch style homes or entry-level housing.

