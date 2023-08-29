2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio

One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio
One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio(Source: Century 21 Homestar)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - While it’s not the first shipping container home to come to Northeast Ohio, Century 21 Homestar in Solon says this under construction home is certainly one-of-a-kind.

The home, located in the 4800 block of E. 48th Street in Garfield Heights, will be priced in the lower $200s, budgeting it as an “affordable home.”

One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio
One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio(Source: Century 21 Homestar)

The center portion of the home is made of a traditional frame, while the remainder of the house includes two shipping containers.

At just over 1200 square feet, the home features three bedrooms and two full baths, a two-car garage, vaulted ceilings in the main living area, a blend of modern farmhouse and industrial/residential style.

One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio
One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio(Source: Century 21 Homestar)

Century 21 Homestar said this style of home serves not only those looking for affordable housing, but also those looking for ranch style homes or entry-level housing.

One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio
One-of-a-kind container homes come to Northeast Ohio(Source: Century 21 Homestar)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Akron police search for suspect of aggravated robbery
Akron police search for person of interest in aggravated robbery
Bryon Macron
Bryon Macron’s wife wants justice in his mysterious death: ‘We deserve answers as a family’
Eagle Road storm damage in Willoughby Hills.
People in Willoughby Hills now 5 days without power after last weeks storms
Tenants left with questions after Willowick parking garage collapse
Tenants left with questions after Willowick parking garage collapse