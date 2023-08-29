Part of Mayfield Road closed in Gates Mills due to crash

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Gates Mills are being asked to avoid the area of Mayfield Road due to a crash.

According to the Chagrin Valley Dispatch Facebook page, the eastbound lanes of Mayfield Road are closed at West Hill Road.

There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

