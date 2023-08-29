People in Willoughby Hills now 5 days without power after last weeks storms

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The days without power continue to climb for people in Willoughby Hills.

The storms last week caused major damage and knocked out the lights, leaving behind only hope they will be restored soon.

Eagle Road, which is still closed because it was on of the hardest hit areas in the city has downed power lines, trees, and debris.

People who live there say they haven’t had power in five days. One home is running completely off of a generator.

The owners told 19 News they are using it to power the necessities.

“There is the refrigerator, the freezer, the wife is on oxygen, so there is that, we have to keep that charged up,” says Mike Smith, a home owner on Eagle Road.

Smith says his power went out right after the strong winds blew through Thursday night, and he is still in the dark.

“The winds were just howling,” says Smith. “I have never seen it blower that hard. We lost a tree in our backyard back here.”

With all the damage, Smith says the only thing him and his wife can do is be patient and wait for the crews to do their job.

“It has been how many days now? Four or five days, but the damage has been all over the place,” says Smith.

19 News spoke to the Willoughby Hills Fire Department. They say right now, they are focusing on clean up and restoration.

“FirstEnergy has a number of mutual aid companies,” says Fire Chief Robert Gandee. “If you look at some of the hotels they have dozens of electrical companies and tree contractors in the area all to help out to try to restore power.”

If you travel down Eagle Road, you can see sections of damage.

The fire department says you can see how far each of the power lines slid down the hill during the storm.

Mike Smith says he was told that his power should come back on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“We are doing okay. It is a nuisance, but you know there it is. What are you going to do,” says Smith.

Chief Gandee also wants to remind everyone as storm clean up continues, if you see a road closed sign, do not go past it.

The barriers are in place for your safety and the safety of the crews.

