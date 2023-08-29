2 Strong 4 Bullies
RISE is getting results: 94 felony arrests made during targeted violent crime blitz in Cleveland

City says mayor’s new safety initiative has produced “significant results” in Cleveland’s latest efforts to curb crime.
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Watch the video player above for previous 19 News coverage on how Cleveland is combating violent crime with additional help from state agencies.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Targeted efforts to lower crime and violence in Cleveland through Mayor Justin Bibb’s new RISE Initiative are paying off, according to the city and new provisional data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Cleveland Division of Police recently joined forces with OSHP and several other agencies for two violence reduction blitzes on the east side of Cleveland that resulted in a total of 94 felony arrests and the seizure of 44 illegally possessed guns.

Twenty-two stolen vehicles were also recovered, according to OSHP, and “varying amounts” of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, and illegally possessed prescription pills were seized.

The two-day initiatives, which were held on August 15-16 and August 24-25, were focused in the city’s Third, Fourth, and Fifth Police Districts:

August 15th & 16th - Fourth DistrictAugust 24th & 25th - Third & Fifth Districts
52 felony arrests42 felony arrests
16 illegally possessed firearms seized28 illegally possessed firearms seized
12 stolen vehicles recovered10 stolen vehicles recovered

“In less than two weeks, this partnership has produced almost 100 felony arrests, seized more than 40 illegally possessed firearms, and recovered nearly two dozen stolen vehicle,” Mayor Bibb said. “We thank the State Highway Patrol for their support and look forward to their continued collaboration in our RISE Initiative as we work together to reduce violent crime in our community.”

In July, the city unveiled Bibb’s Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone (RISE) Initiative, which is a comprehensive plan that outlines the city’s ramped up efforts to tackle crime and violence through “aggressive enforcement and increased police visibility,” as well as leveraging partnerships with outside agencies like the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals Service.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Bibb and other city leaders in Cleveland on August 16 to announce additional state support for the RISE Initiative, including increased traffic enforcement and street patrol assistance by OSHP.

“This operation is a continuation of the collaboration we have with all our partners at every level of government,” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said on August 16. “These partnerships are vital in our efforts to strategically target and remove violent offenders from our community.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

