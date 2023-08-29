Ryan Day names Buckeyes starting QB

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyle McCord gets the first crack at replacing C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s starting quarterback.

Head coach Ryan Day named McCord the starter at his weekly Tuesday press conference.

McCord, OSU’s backup the last 2 seasons, has one career start---a win over Akron where he threw 3 TD passes.

McCord, a 6-3 junior from Mt Laurel, N.J., beat out Devin Brown for the starting job but Day said Tuesday that both QBs will play.

🗣️ Ryan Day names Kyle McCord as starter for the game Saturday vs. the Hoosiers but both QB's will play.



"Pleased we have two guys confident to play in this game."



The Buckeyes open up against Indiana Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

