2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ryan Day names Buckeyes starting QB

FILE - Ohio State's Kyle McCord plays against Toledo during an NCAA college football game...
FILE - Ohio State's Kyle McCord plays against Toledo during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State opens their season on Sept. 2 at Indiana. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyle McCord gets the first crack at replacing C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s starting quarterback.

Head coach Ryan Day named McCord the starter at his weekly Tuesday press conference.

McCord, OSU’s backup the last 2 seasons, has one career start---a win over Akron where he threw 3 TD passes.

McCord, a 6-3 junior from Mt Laurel, N.J., beat out Devin Brown for the starting job but Day said Tuesday that both QBs will play.

The Buckeyes open up against Indiana Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis hits a grand slam against the Cleveland Guardians in the second...
Royce Lewis hits his 2nd slam in 2 days; Twins top the Guardians 10-6 for 7-game lead
Cleveland Indians manager Pat Corrales shouts at Oakland As Dusty Baker after Baker slid cleat...
Former big league manager, coach, catcher Pat Corrales dies at 82
Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) sits on the sideline as the team plays against the...
Browns waive kicker Cade York
Cleveland Guardians' Noah Syndergaard pitches to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first...
Cleveland cuts former All-Star RHP Noah Syndergaard after Sunday’s start against Toronto