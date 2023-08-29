Ryan Day names Buckeyes starting QB
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyle McCord gets the first crack at replacing C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s starting quarterback.
Head coach Ryan Day named McCord the starter at his weekly Tuesday press conference.
McCord, OSU’s backup the last 2 seasons, has one career start---a win over Akron where he threw 3 TD passes.
McCord, a 6-3 junior from Mt Laurel, N.J., beat out Devin Brown for the starting job but Day said Tuesday that both QBs will play.
The Buckeyes open up against Indiana Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
