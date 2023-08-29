Sandusky County crash kills bicyclist

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Fremont Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Sandusky Township late Monday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on Hayes Avenue east of Brush Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A 2013 Dodge Caravan, driven by 19-year-old Daniel Whetstone, was traveling west on Hayes Avenue when it struck a 55year-old bicyclist stopped on the roadway, troopers say.

The bicyclist was identified as Chester Hill, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports from troopers.

Highway Patrol officials say alcohol does appear to be a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

