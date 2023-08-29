2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sandusky County crash kills bicyclist

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Fremont Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Sandusky Township late Monday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on Hayes Avenue east of Brush Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A 2013 Dodge Caravan, driven by 19-year-old Daniel Whetstone, was traveling west on Hayes Avenue when it struck a 55year-old bicyclist stopped on the roadway, troopers say.

The bicyclist was identified as Chester Hill, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports from troopers.

Highway Patrol officials say alcohol does appear to be a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Power Outages
Some Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers still without power in wake of severe storms
Ethan Khorana announces a new campaign to put police reform on the ballot in Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights reaches compromise on citizen-driven police reform after contentious battle
19-year-old Esenje Goodman has a long road ahead of her after she was hit head on by a wrong...
Parents of victim in wrong way crash, Cleveland city council members call on Parma police to review pursuit policy
Solon Police welcome Therapy K-9 Henry to bring comfort to victims
Solon Police welcome Therapy K-9 Henry to bring comfort to victims