Shaker Heights reaches compromise on citizen-driven police reform after contentious battle

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - After a months-long and very public battle over police reform, Shaker Heights City Council approved the framework of a new agreement with the citizen group that spearheaded a ballot initiative in March.

“I think we have some great days ahead of us [but] I think we have some tough conversation to have, I suspect over the coming weeks and months,” said Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss. “I know I look forward to those.”

Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing launched their campaign with a goal of reducing police brutality, increasing public safety, and creating more transparency in police reporting.

“We do better as a city when we focus on our similarities instead of our differences,” said Ethan Khorana, the group’s campaign manager.

Citing city data during their initial launch, the group said the city issued 71% of traffic tickets to Black drivers last year.

They also pointed to the use of force, which they say involves Black or Hispanic people almost 100% of the time.

As part of a joint statement released after Monday’s Shaker Heights City Council meeting, the city released a joint statement with Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing, which outlined the following four major components of the agreement, known as the “Framework for Maintaining a Safe and Just Shaker.

A community-wide Listening Project, designed and facilitated by an independent third-party facilitator and/or consultant, to have a community-wide discussion on policing policies and practices;

A commitment by the City to continue working towards an expansion of its Mental Health Response Program;

Creation of a Community Advisory Group to advise the Mayor (in their elected role and as Safety Director), the Police Chief, the Chief Administrative Officer, and City Council; and

The posting online of public records of the Shaker Heights Police Department to make access easier for the public, including data by demographic and other metrics.

The elements of the agreement will be phased in over time, beginning in October.

