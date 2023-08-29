Solon Police welcome Therapy K-9 Henry to bring comfort to victims

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department is “happy to announce another doggie addition” to their force!

The donation of Therapy K-9 Henry was accepted at the Solon City Council meeting on Aug. 23.

Henry is a year-and-a-half old labrador retriever who is a registered therapy dog and holds AKC Canine Good Citizen titles, police stated.

Police called Henry a “poorly kept secret” since he began training with Lt. Bill Vajdich in January, “and has been seen around town all summer.”

“The goal of the TK9 program is to support our own employee wellness at the station, encourage community engagement, and bring comfort to victims of sensitive cases,” stated police.

Lt. Vajdich will handle Henry in addition to his other duties, according to police.

Community members who want to follow along with the Solon Police Department’s three police working dogs can do so their Instagram account @Solon_PD_Dogs.

