Some Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers still without power in wake of severe storms

Power Outages
Power Outages(KTTC)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Only a handful of FirstEnergy customers are without power in Northeast Ohio due to severe storms that hit the area starting Wednesday and continuing into the early morning hours on Friday.

As of 4:44 a.m. Monday, 3,043 Ohio FirstEnergy customers are still in the dark.

The outages peaked between Thursday night and Friday morning, impacting nearly 270,000 customers.

At least nine tornados have been confirmed as of Sunday, with the biggest event being an EF-2 tornado confirmed in Warrensville Heights and Bedford Heights.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 1:57 p.m.:

  • Ashtabula: Fewer than 5
  • Cuyahoga: 834
  • Erie: 0
  • Geauga: 534
  • Lake: 1,392
  • Lorain: Fewer than 5
  • Ottawa: 10
  • Portage: 25
  • Stark: 10
  • Summit: 238
  • Trumbull: Fewer than 5

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

[ Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast ]

