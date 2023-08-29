South Euclid company evacuated after machine caught fire

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Several fire companies were called out to a manufacturing company after one machine caught fire late Monday.

According to firefighters, the fire started just after 11 p.m. at Glastics Corporation on Glenridge Road.

When firefighters arrived, all employees were already evacuated.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke inside the building, but the sprinkler system contained the blaze to the machine.

The building was ventilated and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.