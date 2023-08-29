Summit County Humane Society looking for ‘paw-some’ foster heros

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a little extra puppy love in your life? The Humane Society of Summit County is looking for temporary homes for their furry friends until they find their fur-ever families.

The organization said no matter how much time you can spare, you can make a difference in these pup’s lives, whether you’re up for a weekend, entire weeks or a full-time foster journey.

“You can be their vacation or their cozy sanctuary until their forever family arrives,” the Humane Society said.

All they need from you is your love and care, they provide the rest.

The foster program at the Humane Society covers food, bedding, toys and even medical expenses.

“Some of the perks of being a foster parent is you get a front-row seat to the cutest show in town – a shelter dog’s life transformation,” they said. “You will be providing valuable insights into the dog’s personality, helping us find the perfect forever home. Along with the fact that your home will have endless tail wags, wet-nosed boops, and non-stop smiles.”

They encourage everyone to spread the word about their dog foster campaign, so tell your friends, family and colleagues!

“Contact us today to become a part of this life-changing experience,” the organization said. “Your kindness can make all the difference in a dog’s life.”

If you are interested in learning more on how you can become a foster hero, please call 234-212-9843 or email fostering@summithumane.org.

