Summit County Medical Examiner releases cause of death of Akron teen found in alley

Akron police still investigating despite on arrest so far
Akron police still investigating despite on arrest so far
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has released the cause of death of a 13-year-old Akron girl found dead in an alley.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office say the death of Melanie Elkins was combined fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

The manner of death is undetermined, the medical examiner confirmed.

13-year-old girl found dead in Akron alley, police say

Akron police said the girl’s body was found lying in Minordy Place behind a home in the 400 block of S. Arlington St. June 13.

A 30-year-old man has been indicted in connection to Elkins death.

Grand jury indicts man in connection with death of 13-year-old Akron girl

Keith Earley was indicted on the charges of gross abuse of a corpse and failure to report knowledge of a death.

