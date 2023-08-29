Summit County Medical Examiner releases cause of death of Akron teen found in alley

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has released the cause of death of a 13-year-old Akron girl found dead in an alley.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office say the death of Melanie Elkins was combined fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

The manner of death is undetermined, the medical examiner confirmed.

Akron police said the girl’s body was found lying in Minordy Place behind a home in the 400 block of S. Arlington St. June 13.

A 30-year-old man has been indicted in connection to Elkins death.

Keith Earley was indicted on the charges of gross abuse of a corpse and failure to report knowledge of a death.

