Summit County residents can now apply for tax credit for damages from storms

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Fiscal Officer released a statement Tuesday saying real estate tax relief will be available to Summit County residents who sustained damage to their property during the recent storm.

An application for valuation deduction for destroyed or damaged property will be available through the fiscal office website, city officials say.

The form can be found under the damaged property link.

Fiscal office officials say applications can be mailed to Fiscal Office at 175 S. Main Street, Room 304, Akron, OH 44308.

If you do not have access to a computer, you may call 330-643-2704 to request a form in the mail.

For property damaged by the storm, the filing deadline is December 31, 2023.

Once the application is filed, the Appraisal Department will make the necessary inspections to determine the amount of damage, officials say. Damage to trees, landscaping, and fencing, as well as personal items, is excluded on residential properties.

