Tenants in Willowick still waiting on answers after garage collapse

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The people living at Shoregate Towers Apartments are still looking for answers days after a garage collapse.

“It’s a horrible place to be right now,” said Catherine Cruz, who lives in the east tower.

Cruz said building management has not sent out emails or called tenants since the garage collapsed at the base of her building in Willowick, only communicating through vague notes taped to lobby doors.

She adds her car was undamaged by the collapse but flattened when the demolition crew took out the wall around the garage’s entrance.

“I ran down here and said, ‘Please stop, it’s already shored, just allow me to pull my car up 10 feet,’” said Cruz. “The construction company did this {referring to the crushed car} and crushed all the cars that were untouched, and just picked them up like they were toys and tossed them over here.”

Cruz is left to wonder how to proceed next with insurance and wonder what will get her to work going forward.

In the meantime, she said things are deteriorating in the building fast.

“As soon as you walk in there, all you smell is garbage,” said Cruz. “In order for them to get the trash, they have to go in through the opposite side and pull the bins out through the trash compactor. However, they’re not doing anything because the trash is up to the 12th floor.”

She said a lack of communication leaves her without answers as to why the trash is not getting addressed, but the garbage shoot in the building is backed up to the 12th floor, with waste piling up in and around the trash rooms.

As for what led to the collapse in the first place, Willowick Fire Chief Bill Malovrh said the investigation is ongoing.

“They {demolition crews} came in Thursday night, and by 4:00 a.m. they were done with their operation, and we cleared the scene,” said Malovrh.

He adds the two people sent to a nearby hospital with minor injuries Wednesday night have since been released.

As for the building management, calls made by 19 News continue to go unanswered.

