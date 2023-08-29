Traveling with Tan: 19 News viewers join Jeff for 13-day Alaska trip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak is traveling to Alaska, and along for the adventure are some 19 News viewers.

During the nearly two-week-long tour, Jeff will take to the skies, hit the water and even travel by train.

There are stops in several cities, including Anchorage and Fairbanks, as well as a visit to North America’s tallest peak.

For those of us not on vacation, there’s a chance to live vicariously through Jeff as he provides video blog updates.

You’ll also find a photo gallery featuring pictures from Jeff and other travelers joining him on the trip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.