Trial begins for man accused in deadly 2015 Cleveland carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury trial for a man accused of killing a woman during a carjacking in 2015 is scheduled to begin Tuesday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William Vodrey.

Cleveland police said on May 3, 2015, Cameron Caldwell jumped into Dawn Welch’s car while she was sitting in it near E. 131st Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

He then allegedly tried to steal it, before having Welch drive to Edgewood Avenue and East 149th Street.

Cleveland police said Caldwell shot Welch multiple times when she tried to fight back and then fled the area.

Welch, 32, was transported by Cleveland EMS to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Caldwell was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021 by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Caldwell, 33, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter and having weapons while under disability.