1 person killed, 1 injured in Akron apartment fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed in an apartment fire in Akron early Wednesday morning.

Akron firefighters said a second person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews were called out to the three-story apartment building in the 1100 block of Second Ave. around 7:30 a.m.

A total of 30 occupants were displaced from the fire and are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

