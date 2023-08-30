2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old teen missing from Solon, police say

FATIMAH JIBRAEL WILSON
FATIMAH JIBRAEL WILSON(Solon Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police are asking for your help with locating a 16-year-old girl last seen at her residence Monday night.

Police said Fatimah Jibrael Wilson was last seen around 7 p.m.

Fatimah stands 5′03″ and weighs approximately 90 lbs

Police believe she may possibly be in the area of Connecticut Ave in Cleveland. If you have any information as to her whereabouts please contact the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234

