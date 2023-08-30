16-year-old teen missing from Solon, police say
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police are asking for your help with locating a 16-year-old girl last seen at her residence Monday night.
Police said Fatimah Jibrael Wilson was last seen around 7 p.m.
Fatimah stands 5′03″ and weighs approximately 90 lbs
Police believe she may possibly be in the area of Connecticut Ave in Cleveland. If you have any information as to her whereabouts please contact the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234
