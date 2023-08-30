Akron fatal stolen car crash, shooting may be connected, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A stolen car was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night, according to Akron police, who are working to determine if this incident is connected to a shooting in the area.

Akron police said Tuesday night around 11:31 p.m., officer spotted a stolen red Kia Forte speeding down Kelly Avenue and Tech Way Drive.

After the driver refused to stop for officers, they continued to pursue the car before ending the chase around Kelly Avenue and 6th Avenue due to high speeds of up to 100 mph.

Police said moments after ending the chase, the stolen car hit a blue Kia stopped in northbound traffic and crashed into into a pole, catching fire at Kelly Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

Officers pulled three people from the burning car and provided aid until EMS arrived. Another officer on scene put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The occupants of the stolen car, three 18-year-old men, were taken to area hospitals to treat their injuries. Police said the driver of the uninvolved Kia was not injured.

One of the 18-year-olds succumbed to his injuries shortly after getting to the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

The other men in the stolen car are expected to recover, according to Akron police, and it is unknown at this time which of the men was driving the stolen vehicle.

At nearly the same time as the chase, police said a shooting was reported in the 800 block of Eller Avenue.

Police said at the scene of the shooting, officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.

The man was taken to Summa Health Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Based on early information, police said the victim was walking on Eller Avenue when three men reportedly confronted him, shooting him and fleeing on foot.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but police said investigators are working to determine what, if any, connection there may be between the two incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS to submit anonymous tips.

