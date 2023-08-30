Akron Zoo hosting new adult event for bourbon lovers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo is holding a brand-new adult event called Bourbon ‘n Bears.

Ticket holders will enjoy three bourbon tastings, live music by David Sternet’s jazz trio, bear keeper talks, and a grizzly bear training session.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Additional drinks, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase, along with food from food trucks.

Vendors for Bourbon ‘n Bears include Brighten Brewing, Collision Bend Brewery, Maize Valley Winery, Nauti Vine Winery, Minglewood Distillery, Cleveland Whiskey, Towpath Distillery, A Moveable Feast, Cookery Food Truck and The Green Vegetarian.

Tickets are now on sale and available at akronzoo.org/bourbon-n-bears.

Tickets are $40 for Akron Zoo members and $45 for non-members.

Designated driver tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

VIP tickets are also available, which include early entry at 6 p.m., three tastings, a full-size drink ticket and a chocolate treat. VIP tickets are $55 and VIP designated drivers are $30.

Bourbon ‘n Bears is 21 and older only, including designated drivers. Infants and children will not be admitted.

