2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Zoo hosting new adult event for bourbon lovers

(PRNewswire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo is holding a brand-new adult event called Bourbon ‘n Bears.

Ticket holders will enjoy three bourbon tastings, live music by David Sternet’s jazz trio, bear keeper talks, and a grizzly bear training session.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Additional drinks, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase, along with food from food trucks.

Vendors for Bourbon ‘n Bears include Brighten Brewing, Collision Bend Brewery, Maize Valley Winery, Nauti Vine Winery, Minglewood Distillery, Cleveland Whiskey, Towpath Distillery, A Moveable Feast, Cookery Food Truck and The Green Vegetarian.

Tickets are now on sale and available at akronzoo.org/bourbon-n-bears.

Tickets are $40 for Akron Zoo members and $45 for non-members.

Designated driver tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

VIP tickets are also available, which include early entry at 6 p.m., three tastings, a full-size drink ticket and a chocolate treat. VIP tickets are $55 and VIP designated drivers are $30.

Bourbon ‘n Bears is 21 and older only, including designated drivers. Infants and children will not be admitted.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses school bus safety following deadly crash
Traveling with Tan: Day 1: We arrived
1 person killed, 1 injured in Akron apartment fire
Extra police presence at Strongsville schools after threats