Arraignment for former Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr

Former Judge Pinkey Carr
Former Judge Pinkey Carr(Cleveland Municipal Court)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning on three misdemeanor charges.

Carr is charged with falsification.

She is accused of falsifying journal entries during her time as a judge.

According to court documents, the offenses happened on May 21, 2019, June 16, 2020 and June 18, 2020.

She will appear in front of a visiting judge in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation.

Carr resigned in December 2022 after being suspended indefinitely from practicing law and immediately removed from office.

