BBB warning after Canton based asphalt company tries to scam family out of thousands of dollars

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A bait and switch almost left a Cleveland Heights family out of thousands of dollars, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Two weeks ago, Canton based company A Team Asphalt stopped by Ron and Karen Baker’s home offering to pave their driveway.

They told Karen they had some leftover asphalt after a job at their neighbor’s house and would give them a deal.

“Had they not been across over at our neighbors I think I would have told them to get lost,” Karen said.

Initially, according to the Baker’s, the contractors told them $700 for the driveway. A low price compared to what other contractors previously quoted them.

The Baker’s did not need to sign anything.

Then halfway through the job is when the company changes their deal.

“The footage went from 70 feet to 1,400 square feet and doing that quick math that $700 went to almost $8,000,” Ron said. “At that point, I told them to stop.”

Ron said the workers tried to intimidate him into finishing the work.

“At that point I was trying to get them to leave and I wrote a check for $2,500,” Ron said.

A consumer complaint to the Ohio Attorney General said another person lost $3,000 to this company.

Frank Cilona with the Better Business Bureau in Canton is warning people to watch out for this contractor.

“Get contracts when you can,” Cilona said. “Certainly, that is a key component of doing any transaction if you can get a contract in hand.”

19 News reached out to A Team Asphalt for their side of the story, but they have not responded to our request.

However, the Baker’s did get some justice.

“We were able to stop payment, so the check did not clear,” Ron said.

Hopefully, other victims get their money back, too.

“It’s as simple as this. If it’s too good to be true. It’s too good to be true,” Ron said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.