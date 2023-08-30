2 Strong 4 Bullies
Beer, food, music and more: Oktoberfest returns to Cleveland this weekend

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brats, beer and bands galore; Clevelanders rejoice as Oktoberfest returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend!

Thousands are expected to attend the annual event, which was ranked among the Top 20 Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., according to USA Today.

The home of rock’n’roll will host dozens of bands for the yearly event, keeping attendees on their toes from noon to midnight for the next two Saturdays.

DATES:

  • Friday, Sept. 1: 4 p.m. - Midnight
  • Saturday, Sept. 2: Noon - Midnight
  • Sunday, Sept. 3: Noon - Midnight
  • Monday, Sept. 4: Noon - 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 8: 4 PM - Midnight
  • Saturday, Sept. 9: Noon - Midnight

On top of great music, incredible food will draw thousands to the fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend.

Oktoberfest favorites such as bratwurst, pierogi, wienerschnitzel and potato pancakes will be joined by beers from near and far.

Area breweries will participate in the Best Microbrew Competition throughout the festival, with votes tallied on Sept. 9 to determine the people’s choice winner.

Other events include the Great Lakes 5K Bier Run, Five Star Wiener Dog Races, Masskrugstemmen German Strongman Competition and the Miss Oktoberfest Contest.

Tickets for Oktoberfest are available on their website, with parking and children under 12 admitted for free.

