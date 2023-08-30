Brunswick man wanted for domestic violence arrested with methamphetamine, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick officers arrested a man with warrants for domestic violence and assault after he led officers in a chase, police confirmed.

Officers spotted 46-year-old Raymond Goodman in the parking lot of Sheetz at 2771 Center Rd. at 1:37 a.m. on Aug. 22, according to Brunswick police.

He then led the officers in a “brief foot pursuit,” police said.

Goodman was caught and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police stated.

He was arrested and taken to the Medina County Jail, according to police.

Aside from domestic violence, Medina County court records also listed Goodman had felonious offences of disrupting public services and violating a protection order.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.