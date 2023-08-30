Cleveland Councilwoman calling for change in storm preparedness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ward 7 Councilwoman Stephanie Howse is calling on city officials to examine the emergency preparedness measures and response protocols following last weeks severe weather causing outages for thousands.

“Every resident of Ward 7 and in the City of Cleveland deserves to feel safe and protected, especially during times of crisis,” Councilwoman Howse said in a release. “The recent events have raised significant concerns about the city’s emergency preparedness, and we must address these concerns promptly and thoroughly to prevent such devastation from happening again.”

The first step according to Councilwoman Howse is for a review of the city’s response procedures. This review will establish whether or not the current procedures need to be improved when severe weather occurs.

The neighbors of Ward 7 have a chance to participate in this review, by completing this survey.

