Lockdown lifted at Heights High

Cleveland Heights High on lockdown.
Cleveland Heights High on lockdown.
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The lockdown at Heights High School has been lifted. according to a 19 News crew on the scene.

The school was under a level 2 lockdown while the Cleveland Heights Police Department investigated a possible threat made.

When a level 2 lockdown occurs, “All exterior and interior doors are locked; movement within the school is allowed only by an announcement from the administration. No entry into or exit from the building is allowed. Students are to return to their rooms immediately. Students outside for PE, recess, etc. are to move indoors and to a classroom immediately. Students remain in class. Activity in the classroom continues as usual.”

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

