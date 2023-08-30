2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland homeowner gets permanent fix to wires tied to her home

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A problem that had a homeowner worried for nearly two months is now fixed.

19 New previously reported on live wires taped to a woman’s home as a band aid fix by Cleveland Public Power.

Days after our story aired, crews finally showed up with the right equipment to correct the issue.

Eurika Grady is all smiles now that her electrical wires are back to looking like they were before a storm ripped them down in early July.

Her house didn’t suffer any damage, but Cleveland Public Powers’ so called “fix” had her concerned.

They rigged her wires back up using rope, some of the wires looking like they were in direct contact with her home.

“If it rains or is thundering, I’m uncomfortable because if something should hit my home, I could be a ball of fire,” said Grady.

Grady said she called Cleveland Public Power multiple times, and even though several crews showed up, nothing was ever fixed.

That’s why she called the 19 Troubleshooters, instead.

After seeing the issue on Aug. 22, we spoke to a spokesperson for Cleveland Public Power who said the wires were safe as they were, but they would send a crew out to make a permanent fix.

Finally on Aug. 28 they did, and Grady’s thanking the 19 Troubleshooters.

“I know that you get things done,” said Grady. “I’m just being honest. I’ve seen your work. I’ve seen your results. And I was hoping for the same thing and yes, I got it. I got it. I appreciate you.”

Grady’s still hoping CPP will fix her home’s siding she says was damaged by their work, but she says this is a great first step and she’s happy with the progress.

