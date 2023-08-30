Cleveland schools take community approach to addressing youth violence throughout city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With youth violence a major concern in Cleveland, school officials are working with the city and other partner agencies to ensure CMSD students are safe whether they’re in school buildings or not.

“I’ve worked in many different urban areas and the unfortunate reality is this is a challenge,” said Dr. Warren Morgan, who just began his first year as the CEO of CMSD. “So it always hurts my heart, not only the violence our kids suffer but I’ve had the unfortunate task of burying our young kids due to violence.”

Last month, 19 Investigates revealed more than 30 teens were shot in Cleveland over the summer, a number that has grown in the weeks since.

Recognizing the toll violence has taken on young people throughout the city, Cleveland schools launched a billboard and bus card campaign called “Stay Safe and Aware,” which promotes CMSD’s safety initiative highlighted by an anonymous reporting system.

People concerned about safety can report issues by calling the district hotline at 216-838-SAFE, or online at Clevelandmetroschools.org/safe.

“We’re constantly looking at things like safe routes and many different programs because we know as a school we can’t do it alone. But as a city we can collectively work on the partnership to make sure these things work together” Morgan told 19 News.

Earlier this month, the district announced a partnership with the City of Cleveland, RTA and the Cleveland Public Library to focus on cross-crisis training.

“To really make sure that we’re thinking about our collective role in making sure our kids are safe from moment they get up all the way until they go to school until they go back home again. That’s been really helpful,” Morgan said.

“Our kids can succeed. Our kids can do anything. I’m really encouraged by the optimism of not only our collective leadership within the district but everyone within the city to make sure that we think about our kids and the success they can have. So that’s what gives me hope,” Morgan added.

