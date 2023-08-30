2 Strong 4 Bullies
Extra police presence at Strongsville schools after threats

(Source: Strongsville Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - There are additional police officers at both Strongsville High School and Strongsville Middle School Wednesday after a student made a threat on social media.

According to school officials, the student threatened to harm students at both schools.

The student is not in school Wednesday and officials said they “have and will continue to be involved with the student and their family.”

The current incident remains under investigation and no other information is being released.

