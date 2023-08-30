Extra police presence at Strongsville schools after threats

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - There are additional police officers at both Strongsville High School and Strongsville Middle School Wednesday after a student made a threat on social media.

According to school officials, the student threatened to harm students at both schools.

The student is not in school Wednesday and officials said they “have and will continue to be involved with the student and their family.”

The current incident remains under investigation and no other information is being released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.