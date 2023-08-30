Garbage problems continue at Shoregate Towers Apartments

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A week removed from a garage collapse at an apartment complex in Willowick and tenants say problems with garbage and a lack of communication persist.

“The whole building smells, there’s rats everywhere, it’s unlivable,” said Laura Massa.

Massa lives in the east building at Shoregates Towers Apartments.

She said since the collapse, the garbage has built up in the building, leading to the locking of the garbage rooms on each floor and signs directing people to put garbage in carts on each floor.

“That makes no sense; you’re just leaving the stink and adding on to the bugs, the rats, and the horrible living conditions,” said Massa.

Massa said she has spent the last few days with friends and family to avoid the mess.

She and other tenants are working to move out as issues persist.

The signs posted say there is no access through the garage to the compactor cans.

People living in the building say the only communication from building management is through signs taped to doors, leaving them with lots of questions and carts of stinky garbage in the hall.

“It’s just a horrible living condition, and something needs to be done,” said Massa.

Building management continues to only respond “No comment” to questions.

The Willowick mayor also declined an interview, with a statement from his office simply stating the collapse is still under investigation.

