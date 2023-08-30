2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Garbage problems continue at Shoregate Towers Apartments

By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A week removed from a garage collapse at an apartment complex in Willowick and tenants say problems with garbage and a lack of communication persist.

“The whole building smells, there’s rats everywhere, it’s unlivable,” said Laura Massa.

Massa lives in the east building at Shoregates Towers Apartments.

She said since the collapse, the garbage has built up in the building, leading to the locking of the garbage rooms on each floor and signs directing people to put garbage in carts on each floor.

“That makes no sense; you’re just leaving the stink and adding on to the bugs, the rats, and the horrible living conditions,” said Massa.

Massa said she has spent the last few days with friends and family to avoid the mess.

She and other tenants are working to move out as issues persist.

The signs posted say there is no access through the garage to the compactor cans.

A week removed from a garage collapse at an apartment complex in Willowick and tenants say...
A week removed from a garage collapse at an apartment complex in Willowick and tenants say problems with garbage and a lack of communication persist.(Source: Apartment tenant)

People living in the building say the only communication from building management is through signs taped to doors, leaving them with lots of questions and carts of stinky garbage in the hall.

“It’s just a horrible living condition, and something needs to be done,” said Massa.

Building management continues to only respond “No comment” to questions.

The Willowick mayor also declined an interview, with a statement from his office simply stating the collapse is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

FATIMAH JIBRAEL WILSON
16-year-old teen missing from Solon, police say
Ohio City’s Market Avenue permanently closed to vehicular traffic
Ohio City’s Market Avenue permanently closed to vehicular traffic
Dustin Hopkins
Small Craft Advisory today
Northeast Ohio weather: A taste of Fall through Thursday; heating up Labor Day Weekend