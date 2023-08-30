2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights police talk down distressed man threatening to kill himself

Video captures the scar moment a man entered the Garfield Height Police station with knife,...
By Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) Police often use special training and tactics to stop crime on the streets, but Garfield Heights police credit their use of compassion for saving one man’s life and possibly others.

Video caught the scary moments a man held a knife inside the Garfield Heights Police Station on Aug. 22, threatening to take his own life and hurt others.

“I’m killing myself!” said the distressed man “I’m about to attack you, can you just shoot me?”

“I don’t want too. I want to take care of you!” said Deputy Chief Dale Merchant

Deputy Chief Merchant said he was just steps away from the distressed man begging him to calm down.

”With this gentleman it was a very large cry for help and I’m glad we were able to work things out the way we did,” said Deputy Chief Merchant.

We have decided not to share the distressed man’s name, but Merchant told 19 News it took nearly 30 minutes for he and his officers to de-escalate the situation and get the man the help he needs at Marymount Hospital.

Deputy Chief Merchant credited his department’s Crisis Intervention Training for the positive outcome.

“We take it very seriously because we do deal with pretty much on a daily people that have mental health issues,” said Deputy Chief Merchant.

Deputy Chief Merchant said last year all of their officers became certified CIT officers and the department has partnered with Marymount hospital to prepare for situations like this one.

“People look at law enforcement and police officers as robotic and we are truly human and do have emotions and feelings” said Merchant. “Connect with that person on a human level and try to get the help that he truly needs”

If you are anyone you know is suffering with mental health or contemplating suicide, you can contact 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

