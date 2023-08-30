Gilmour Academy, Gates Mills police investigating potential threat

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gilmour Academy Middle and Upper Schools were put under a shelter in place order on campus while police investigate a potential threat, according to the Head of School Kathleen Kenny.

In a letter sent to parents this morning, Kenny said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after receiving word of a possible threat.

The school official says the threat was discovered in a group chat and that the shelter in place was initiated while Gates Mills police investigate.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

