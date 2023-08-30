Guardians win series at Minnesota, cut Twins lead to 5 games
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kole Calhoun hit a dramatic 3-run homer in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-2 win Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.
The win improves Cleveland to 64-70 on the season, 5 games back of the first-place Twins in the A.L. Central.
The Guardians took 2 of 3 in the series and host Minnesota again next week for 3 more games.
Cleveland tied the game in the 9th on a wild pitch by Jhoan Duran with runners at 2nd and 3rd.
It was the 5th blown save of the season for Duran.
Twins starter Sonny Gray fired 7 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits and a walk while striking out five.
Minnesota got its first runs in the 5th, as Jorge Polanco ripped a 2-run single with the bases loaded off Guardians starter Tanner Bibee.
Bibee fanned 8 in 5 innings.
Emmanuel Clase worked the 10th for his 36th save.
The Guardians got their first run in the 8th on an RBI single by Steven Kwan.
Cleveland finishes its 6-game road trip at 3-3.
Now the team returns home for a weekend series with Tampa Bay.
Cal Quantrill comes off the injured list to pitch Friday, his first start since July 5.
