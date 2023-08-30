Guardians win series at Minnesota, cut Twins lead to 5 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kole Calhoun hit a dramatic 3-run homer in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-2 win Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.

The win improves Cleveland to 64-70 on the season, 5 games back of the first-place Twins in the A.L. Central.

The Guardians took 2 of 3 in the series and host Minnesota again next week for 3 more games.

Best move of the year by organization?



Cleveland tied the game in the 9th on a wild pitch by Jhoan Duran with runners at 2nd and 3rd.

It was the 5th blown save of the season for Duran.

Bo Naylor avoids getting hit by the pitch, allowing Andrés Giménez to score from third.



Twins starter Sonny Gray fired 7 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits and a walk while striking out five.

Minnesota got its first runs in the 5th, as Jorge Polanco ripped a 2-run single with the bases loaded off Guardians starter Tanner Bibee.

Bibee fanned 8 in 5 innings.

Emmanuel Clase worked the 10th for his 36th save.

The Guardians got their first run in the 8th on an RBI single by Steven Kwan.

Cleveland finishes its 6-game road trip at 3-3.

Now the team returns home for a weekend series with Tampa Bay.

Cal Quantrill comes off the injured list to pitch Friday, his first start since July 5.

