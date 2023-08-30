2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians win series at Minnesota, cut Twins lead to 5 games

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first...
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)(Craig Lassig | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kole Calhoun hit a dramatic 3-run homer in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-2 win Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.

The win improves Cleveland to 64-70 on the season, 5 games back of the first-place Twins in the A.L. Central.

The Guardians took 2 of 3 in the series and host Minnesota again next week for 3 more games.

Cleveland tied the game in the 9th on a wild pitch by Jhoan Duran with runners at 2nd and 3rd.

It was the 5th blown save of the season for Duran.

Twins starter Sonny Gray fired 7 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits and a walk while striking out five.

Minnesota got its first runs in the 5th, as Jorge Polanco ripped a 2-run single with the bases loaded off Guardians starter Tanner Bibee.

Bibee fanned 8 in 5 innings.

Emmanuel Clase worked the 10th for his 36th save.

The Guardians got their first run in the 8th on an RBI single by Steven Kwan.

Cleveland finishes its 6-game road trip at 3-3.

Now the team returns home for a weekend series with Tampa Bay.

Cal Quantrill comes off the injured list to pitch Friday, his first start since July 5.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Bullpen carries Guardians past Twins
Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis hits a grand slam against the Cleveland Guardians in the second...
Royce Lewis hits his 2nd slam in 2 days; Twins top the Guardians 10-6 for 7-game lead
Cleveland Indians manager Pat Corrales shouts at Oakland As Dusty Baker after Baker slid cleat...
Former big league manager, coach, catcher Pat Corrales dies at 82
Cleveland Guardians' Noah Syndergaard pitches to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first...
Cleveland cuts former All-Star RHP Noah Syndergaard after Sunday’s start against Toronto