Man steals $2,000 in cigarettes from Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a Clark Avenue business is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The theft happened on Aug. 10, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man steals $2,000 in cigarettes from Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710.

