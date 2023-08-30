Man steals $2,000 in cigarettes from Cleveland store, police say
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a Clark Avenue business is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.
The theft happened on Aug. 10, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
If you recognize him or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710.
