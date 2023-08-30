2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mansfield man arrested at Cedar Point after hitting guest, inappropriately touching teen girl

A 30 year-old man was arrested at Cedar Point after he punched one guest and assaulted a...
A 30 year-old man was arrested at Cedar Point after he punched one guest and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, police say.(Source: Sandusky Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30 year-old man was arrested at Cedar Point after he punched one guest and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, police say.

Sandusky police responded to a call about a possible assault around 5 p.m. June 10.

Police say they arrived to find a man saying another struck him while in line.

The victim told police that Wesley Crose was putting his hand in front of him on the railing causing him to bump into his backside, and touching his hip area.

The victim says he confronted Crose about making him uncomfortable before he swung at and struck the victim.

Police say later, a 16-year-old girl told them that Crose allegedly came up from behind her and touched her pubic region outside of her clothing.

Police say she had taken a picture of him while in line, and that Crose has been charged with sexual imposition.

Crose was initially arrested after a warrant through Richland County Sheriff’s Office, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Ohio Rep. Bob Young
Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young pleads not guilty to violating terms of a protection order
Small Craft Advisory today
Northeast Ohio weather: A taste of Fall through Thursday; heating up Labor Day Weekend
Former Judge Pinkey Carr
Arraignment continued for former Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr
Ke’Shaun Howard
Plea hearing for 18-year-old accused of attacking hall monitor at Willoughby South High School