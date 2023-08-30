2 Strong 4 Bullies
Massillion native now living in Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Florida (WOIO) - Pauline Morris moved from Massillon, Ohio to Northport, Florida more than a decade ago, but it wasn’t until last fall that she truly experienced the wrath of a hurricane.

“My husband was at the hospital in Port Charlotte awaiting surgery when it hit and the roof flew off of Fawcett Hospital and he had to be transported to a different hospital for the surgery,” Morris explained. “So, my daughter and I left him there looking at the door saying this was a hurricane-safe building so we felt pretty good leaving him there so I went to her home in Tampa and he called me at 5 o’clock in the morning saying that the roof blew off and they had him in the hallway because water was coming through the window.”

Morris lost both sides of her manufactured home during Hurricane Ian.

“The structures are rebuilt,” Morris said. “It looks like it’s done but it’s not finished on the inside because we’ve had a lot of trouble with permits and inspections and our county seems to be real slow on the uptick.”

After all she went through, she is definitely nervous for Idalia.

“I am because I’m by myself now because my husband passed in February so it’s kind of scary,” she said. “But I decided to stay because I feel like the structure that was repaired and rebuilt is a lot stronger and I feel comfortable that it will withstand, and I don’t think we’re gonna get the direct hit that we got last year.”

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a category 3 hurricane, but Morris feels prepared.

“I have my hurricane shutters down in the living room, that’s why my living room’s so dark and that’s a creepy feeling too because you feel like you’re in a cave,” Morris said. “I have put my golf cart up as far as I can, my car as far as I can, and I’ve put extensions on my downspouts so that the water doesn’t come in pretty much taken everything in that is a possible projectile.”

Morris said some of her neighbors have gone to hotels or local shelters, but she feels safer staying put. Plus, she does have a sister a couple of blocks away.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

