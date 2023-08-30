2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Blek dies from ‘brief illness’

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is “heartbroken” to announce the passing of K-9 Blek from a “brief illness” after serving the community for nearly a decade.

MCSO shared the saddening news on Aug. 24.

He was a 10-year-old German Shephard who was trained in illegal narcotic detection, tracking, handler protection, and suspect apprehension, MCSO stated.

“K-9 Blek had an amazing career with multiple narcotic and suspect seizures and he was wonderfully engaging at community events,” said MCSO. “K-9 Blek will be missed by his handler and his family, as well as the rest of the MCSO family.”

