2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘Miracle’ cat found unharmed after immense fire destroys apartment building

A cat was rescued amid the tragedy of a major apartment complex fire in Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ, GABBY KELLEY, CNN)
By Megan Lee, WTMJ
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Twenty-one people no longer have a home in Wisconsin, but residents are finding a silver lining.

Over the weekend in the Kenosha area, a 16-unit apartment building went up in flames.

Amid the tragedy, a 12-year-old cat was rescued from a destroyed apartment and everyone was able to escape the fire.

“I looked and saw smoke coming out of the apartments,” said neighbor Gabby Kelley.

She shared a video of what the smoke and flames looked like from that day.

“Flames engulfed the whole building,” Kelley said.

The Kenosha Fire Department said the fire started after a cigarette wasn’t disposed of properly. The building is considered a total loss.

“Words can’t explain the devastation of it all. I mean just to imagine what they’re going through ... I can’t,” said Mike Hervat, the building foreman.

With floors and ceilings completely gone, everyone is grateful that all the residents made it.

“Everyone made it out safe, so that’s the most important thing, no injuries or anything like that,” Hervat said.

And about 48 hours later, residents found another pleasant surprise.

Mia, a 12-year-old cat, was rescued by Hervat.

“The two floors fell through and everything, but the cat was still exactly where they thought it would be,” Hervat said. “Going in there and seeing her exactly where she was … was a miracle.”

A miracle indeed, and Mia’s owner can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“It’s a little peace of mind that everything wasn’t lost,” Hervat said.

The Red Cross is assisting the 21 residents affected by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Man steals $2,000 in cigarettes from Cleveland store, police say
Man steals $2,000 in cigarettes from Cleveland store, police say
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia strengthens over warm Gulf of Mexico waters as it steams toward Florida
Florida residents are evacuating from homes in low-lying areas as forecasters predict that...
Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia's wrath
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Drones targeted 5 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, defense ministry says