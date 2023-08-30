Northeast Ohio firefighters travel to Louisiana, man stations during wildfires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of five from the Akron Fire Department joined others from Cuyahoga Falls Fire and Green Fire as they left for Leesville, Louisiana at 5 o’clock Wednesday morning.

The crew of 13 is responding to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) call for help, and will man the fire stations is Leesville while crews there battle wildfires across the state.

“I’m incredibly proud of these firefighters and officers who have volunteered to help their colleagues in Louisiana,” said Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko. “The call to public service runs deep in each and every member of this crew and I wish them luck as they travel to replace crews in Leesville. We send our thoughts and prayers to the residents of Louisiana as they continue to feel the impact of these wildfires.”

The crew from Akron Fire includes District Chief Frank Poletta, Lieutenant Jamie Dixon, and Firefighters Joe Bryant, Matt Uhl and Justin Tony.

They join Battalion Chief Jason Marzilli and Firemedics Dave Montgomery, Matt White, and Vincent Deluca from Green Fire as well as Lieutenant Konrad Lenk, and Firefighters Richard Patterson, Addison Marable, and Trenton Donald from Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department.

They should arrive in Leesville by 11 p.m. tonight, and will be there for 14 days.

Extreme drought and record-breaking heat across Louisiana have caused over 600 wildfires in August alone.

The largest fire currently is the Tiger Island fire, which was first reported on Aug. 22.

It spread rapidly, reportedly doubling in size over the weekend, growing to more than 33,000 acres.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said this weekend, 441 different forest fires are still burning across the state.

“It’s no surprise to me that this crew of extraordinary public servants have once again answered the call to serve,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “The bravery it takes to run towards danger cannot be overstated, and we wish all of our crews a safe return where I know their family and friends will be eagerly anticipating their arrival. I thank these 13 firefighters and officers for their willingness to help.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.