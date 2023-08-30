2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio firefighters travel to Louisiana, man stations during wildfires

Northeast Ohio firefighters travel to Louisiana, man stations during wildfires
Northeast Ohio firefighters travel to Louisiana, man stations during wildfires(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of five from the Akron Fire Department joined others from Cuyahoga Falls Fire and Green Fire as they left for Leesville, Louisiana at 5 o’clock Wednesday morning.

The crew of 13 is responding to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) call for help, and will man the fire stations is Leesville while crews there battle wildfires across the state.

“I’m incredibly proud of these firefighters and officers who have volunteered to help their colleagues in Louisiana,” said Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko. “The call to public service runs deep in each and every member of this crew and I wish them luck as they travel to replace crews in Leesville. We send our thoughts and prayers to the residents of Louisiana as they continue to feel the impact of these wildfires.”

The crew from Akron Fire includes District Chief Frank Poletta, Lieutenant Jamie Dixon, and Firefighters Joe Bryant, Matt Uhl and Justin Tony.

They join Battalion Chief Jason Marzilli and Firemedics Dave Montgomery, Matt White, and Vincent Deluca from Green Fire as well as Lieutenant Konrad Lenk, and Firefighters Richard Patterson, Addison Marable, and Trenton Donald from Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department.

They should arrive in Leesville by 11 p.m. tonight, and will be there for 14 days.

Extreme drought and record-breaking heat across Louisiana have caused over 600 wildfires in August alone.

The largest fire currently is the Tiger Island fire, which was first reported on Aug. 22.

It spread rapidly, reportedly doubling in size over the weekend, growing to more than 33,000 acres.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said this weekend, 441 different forest fires are still burning across the state.

“It’s no surprise to me that this crew of extraordinary public servants have once again answered the call to serve,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “The bravery it takes to run towards danger cannot be overstated, and we wish all of our crews a safe return where I know their family and friends will be eagerly anticipating their arrival. I thank these 13 firefighters and officers for their willingness to help.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Gilmour Academy
Gilmour Academy, Gates Mills police investigating potential threat
Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses school bus safety following deadly crash
Ohio Rep. Bob Young
Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young pleads not guilty to violating terms of a protection order
A 30 year-old man was arrested at Cedar Point after he punched one guest and assaulted a...
Mansfield man arrested at Cedar Point after hitting guest, inappropriately touching teen girl