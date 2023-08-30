Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young pleads not guilty to violating terms of a protection order

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - State Rep. Robert Young appeared in Barberton Municipal Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the new charge of violating the terms of a protection order.

Young was arrested Monday on that charge.

The judge allowed Young out on a personal bond, but ordered him to wear a GPS monitor.

Young, a Republican, was charged in July with domestic violence and assault for allegedly attacking family members on July 7.

According to the Summit County prosecutor, the alleged assaults happened at Young’s home as well as a relative’s home.

He is scheduled for a pre-trial on those charges on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m.

Young is in his second term in the Ohio house and is the chair of the Pensions Committee.

He lives in Green and represents much of southern Summit County in the 32nd district.

