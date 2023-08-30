Northeast Ohio weather: A taste of Fall through Thursday; heating up Labor Day Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moved through northeast Ohio this morning, and in its wake, much colder air has moved into our region.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s today.

Breezy conditions will make it feel even more like Fall.

Expect considerable cloudiness through most of today.

Areas of light rain and drizzle will also occur.

Skies will gradually clear by tomorrow morning, allowing temperatures to plummet into the lower 50s overnight.

Some inland communities may even dip into the 40s! (Brr!)

Thursday will feature abundant sunshine and more Fall-like temperatures.

Highs will only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will also be a little breezy from time to time.

If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to Summer, we’ve got wonderful news for you.

By Friday, temperatures will return to the upper 70s.

Afternoon highs will soar into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

By Labor Day (Monday), we may very well hit 90 degrees for only the second time this year.

Models indicate that more 90s will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

