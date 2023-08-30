2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio City’s Market Avenue permanently closed to vehicular traffic
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio City Incorporated is “THRILLED” to announce that Market Avenue will be permanently closed to vehicular traffic starting Sept. 1.

This closure is for Market Avenue that stretches between West 25th Street and West 26th Street.

Aside from being directly across the street from West Side Market, it is the home to businesses like Great Lakes Brewing Company, Koffie Café, Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe, and Market Avenue Wine Bar.

The closure does not impact Market Avenue East, which is between West 24th Street and West 25th Street alongside the West Side Market.

“This is something we have long advocated for and are excited for the possibilities it has as a public space,” Ohio City Incorporated stated. “We’ll be working with stakeholders and the larger community to build a placemaking plan, but in the mean time we look forward to lazy Saturdays strolling down the street or enjoying the view of the West Side Market from the newly added seating.”

Market Avenue is directly across the street from West Side Market, and is home to businesses like Market Garden Brewery

The opportunity for public input will be shared by Ohio City Incorporated at a later date.

“Also, a huge thank you to Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack & the City of Cleveland - City Hall for making this dream a reality!” Ohio City Incorporated exclaimed.

