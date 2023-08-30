Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses school bus safety following deadly crash

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will meet with school bus inspectors from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday morning at the Mentor Public School District’s bus garage.

According to DeWine, school bus inspection is one topic of his newly formed Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group.

The group was formed after an 11-year-old boy was killed in a Clark County school bus crash on Aug. 22.

The child was ejected after a car collided with the school bus.

On Wednesday, DeWine will provide additional information on who is in the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group, the timeline for their work, and the school bus safety topics they have been asked to examine.

There are more than 19,200 school buses in Ohio and they inspected at least twice a year.

