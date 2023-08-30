Ohio Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida to aid in Hurricane Idalia relief

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - As Hurricane Idalia advances through Florida, Red Cross volunteers from Ohio are traveling south to provide assistance once the weather passes.

In a Facebook post, the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio said six volunteers are making their way to Florida in a red Cross disaster relief truck.

The post says the volunteers will stay in Alabama until it is safe to travel.

Six other disaster workers are still in Hawaii and California helping residents.

