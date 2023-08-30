2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Plea hearing for 18-year-old accused of attacking hall monitor at Willoughby South High School

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old former student accused of attacking a 69-year-old hall monitor at Willoughby South High School in March has a plea hearing in Lake County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Ke’Shaun Howard was indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Ke’Shaun Howard is accused of assaulting a school employee
Ke’Shaun Howard is accused of assaulting a school employee((Source: Willoughby police))

Willoughby police said on March 20, Howard pushed the staff member at the entrance of the boy’s restroom on March 20, causing a concussion and a laceration to the back of the head.

Officers said Howard was one of several students being detained in the restroom for possible smoking or vaping. Howard allegedly pushed the hall monitor backwards so he could leave the restroom.

According to police, the school resource officer reviewed the surveillance footage after the assault and identified Howard as the suspect.

Officers located Howard in the cafeteria and said they took him into custody without incident.

Ke'Shaun Howard in court on March 30, 2023
Ke'Shaun Howard in court on March 30, 2023((Source: WOIO))

The hall monitor, whose name has not been released, was transported to UH Lake West Medical Center for treatment.

Howard remains out on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Former Judge Pinkey Carr
Arraignment continued for former Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr
Courtland Scales
Sentencing for man guilty of shooting 3 people in Garfield Heights, killing 1
Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses school bus safety following deadly crash
As Hurricane Idalia advances through Florida, red Cross volunteers from Ohio are traveling...
Ohio Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida to aid in Hurricane Idalia relief