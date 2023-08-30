2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tuscarawas County missing elderly man found dead
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 81-year-old Tuscarawas County man previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

The sheriff’s office said Steve Myer’s body was found in a wooded area near his home during a large organized search.

Involved in the search was the sheriff’s office, Arrowhead Fire Department, Newcomerstown Fire Department, Perry Township SAR, Ohio SAR and a group of family and friends.

No foul play was suspected in Myer’s death, according to TCSO.

TCSO sends their condolences to Myer’s family, and thanked those who called in an attempt to help locate him.

