2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

15-year-old girl facing murder charges after killing mother’s fiance, authorities say

Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is...
Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is facing murder charges.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a 15-year-old girl shot and killed her mother’s fiance Wednesday morning.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Essex Pointe Apartments around 7 a.m.

Deputies said the teen entered her mother’s room with a gun and began shooting.

She reportedly first started shooting at her mother before opening fire on her mom’s fiance.

The man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased. The mother was reportedly grazed by bullets but not seriously injured.

The 15-year-old left the scene following the shooting before being taken into custody at a friend’s home in the area, officials said.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately clear what brought on the shooting as their investigation continues.

The teen suspect is facing charges that include first-degree murder.

The man killed has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

Law enforcement agents respond to the scene of a shooting late Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in...
5 wounded, 2 critically, in most recent shooting in Illinois city
Traveling with Tan: Day 3: Iditarod Training
Traveling with Tan: Day 3: Iditarod Trail Headquarters
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure