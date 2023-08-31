2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men die after double shooting in Akron

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating after two men were fatally shot Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Cole Ave.

When officers arrived, a 20-year-old man was on a porch with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS transported him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he died from his injuries at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

His name has not been released.

The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in his upper body.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center by private vehicle and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

His name is also not being released.

At this time, detectives said believe there was a possible altercation leading up to the shooting, but the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

